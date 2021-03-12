Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Grupo Santander

Equities research analysts at Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Grupo Santander’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GLOB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.89.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,700. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.73 and a 200 day moving average of $196.84. Globant has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $244.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 162.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Globant during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

