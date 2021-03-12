GNY Tops One Day Trading Volume of $645,267.00 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. GNY has a total market cap of $307.60 million and approximately $645,267.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can now be bought for $1.60 or 0.00002831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GNY has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00049514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.78 or 0.00649342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00064949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00025723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00037255 BTC.

About GNY

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars.

