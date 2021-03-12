Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Price Up 11.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares rose 11.3% on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $32.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Golden Entertainment traded as high as $29.12 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 352,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 154,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 52.0% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 700,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 239,587 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $817.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

