GoldFund Price Tops $0.0006 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 49.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $88,428.73 and $12.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

