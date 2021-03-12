Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Director Ann B. Lane Buys 10,000 Shares

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Director Ann B. Lane purchased 10,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at $323,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GSBD traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 375,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

