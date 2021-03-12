Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Stock Holdings Raised by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604,965 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF accounts for 3.8% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 6.32% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $24,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000.

AAAU remained flat at $$17.15 during trading on Friday. 56,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,180. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58.

