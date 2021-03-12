Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) Short Interest Update

Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the February 11th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 335,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,166.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,164,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,256,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,776,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,935,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,957,000.

Shares of GWAC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. 1,740,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,108. Good Works Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.43.

About Good Works Acquisition

Good Works Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

