Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 28.63%.

Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $133.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.11. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

