GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Raised to $45.00 at Barclays

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GDRX. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.07.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.05. 8,175,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. GoodRx has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $64.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.96.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth about $24,204,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.