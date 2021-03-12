Gravity Reaches One Day Volume of $5.00 (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Gravity has a market capitalization of $784,864.81 and approximately $5.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gravity has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One Gravity token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.45 or 0.00465177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00062565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00049545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00069308 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.79 or 0.00554057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00077819 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 tokens. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gravity is gzro.net

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

