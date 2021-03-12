Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Shares Down 9.9%

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC)’s share price dropped 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 613,283 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 318,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is 93.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Great Elm Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 338,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,467 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 410.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

