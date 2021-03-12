Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Down 7.4%

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)’s share price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. 6,619,319 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 6,175,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $280.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 33.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,409,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 484,993 shares during the period. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

