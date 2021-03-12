Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.59

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.59 ($1.75) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.63). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63), with a volume of 3,186,611 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greencoat UK Wind in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 133.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a GBX 1.78 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

In related news, insider Caoimhe Giblin acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £25,800 ($33,707.87).

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile (LON:UKW)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

