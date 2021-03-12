Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Short Interest Down 64.2% in February

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the February 11th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Greenpro Capital stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,738,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,763. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Greenpro Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

In other news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $65,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,345,838 shares in the company, valued at $28,273,715.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

