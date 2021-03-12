GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $5.00. The company traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 22096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

GSKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at $1,985,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GreenSky by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in GreenSky by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.43 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. GreenSky’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

