Growth DeFi (GRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.72 Million

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Growth DeFi token can now be purchased for $21.58 or 0.00038116 BTC on exchanges. Growth DeFi has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and $32,343.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Growth DeFi Token Profile

GRO is a token. It launched on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 983,192 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,930 tokens. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com

