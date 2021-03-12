Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Short Interest Up 192.7% in February

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 192.7% from the February 11th total of 464,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SUPV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. 3,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,081. Grupo Supervielle has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $169.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Santander downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance, and Mutual Fund Administration and Other segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; personal loans, mortgage loans, unsecured loans, pledge loans; car loans, loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and financial services and investments such as mutual funds and guarantees.

