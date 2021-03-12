GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Short Interest Up 184.3% in February

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 184.3% from the February 11th total of 372,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GSAH traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,307. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 960,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 320,841 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 107,580 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

