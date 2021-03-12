GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the February 11th total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 523,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GSE Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GSE Systems by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 204,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in GSE Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,992,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

GVP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. 206,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,172. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.65. GSE Systems has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40.

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.