Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Position Cut by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,484 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $700,628.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,006. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $72,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 973,209 shares of company stock worth $155,499,935 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $136.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

