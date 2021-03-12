Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.50.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $72,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $347,628.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,333 shares in the company, valued at $947,643.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 973,209 shares of company stock valued at $155,499,935. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
GH stock opened at $144.94 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.88 and a beta of 0.57.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.
