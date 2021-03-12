Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $72,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $347,628.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,333 shares in the company, valued at $947,643.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 973,209 shares of company stock valued at $155,499,935. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH stock opened at $144.94 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

