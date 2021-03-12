Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Position Lifted by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.20.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $102.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.79. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,385.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,172 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $146,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.