Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $352.00

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 352 ($4.60) and last traded at GBX 347.38 ($4.54), with a volume of 3346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 343 ($4.48).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 287.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 249.69. The stock has a market cap of £691.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23.

In other Halfords Group news, insider Graham Stapleton sold 185,872 shares of Halfords Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85), for a total transaction of £548,322.40 ($716,386.73).

About Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

