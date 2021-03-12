Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,824,216 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,299,023 shares during the quarter. Halliburton accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned 2.23% of Halliburton worth $408,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

NYSE HAL traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,229,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,776,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

