Hammerson plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:HMSO)

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) announced a dividend on Friday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 34.04 ($0.44) on Friday. Hammerson has a 12-month low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 82.90 ($1.08). The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.81. The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

