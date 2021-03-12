Hammerson plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:HMSO)

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) announced a dividend on Friday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 34.04 ($0.44) on Friday. Hammerson has a 12-month low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 82.90 ($1.08). The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.81. The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03.
About Hammerson
