Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 5,469 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $15,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $116.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

