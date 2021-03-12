Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HNR1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €152.37 ($179.26).

HNR1 stock opened at €151.30 ($178.00) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €139.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €136.57.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

