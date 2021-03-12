HAPI Price Tops $106.26 on Major Exchanges (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, HAPI has traded flat against the dollar. One HAPI coin can now be bought for about $106.26 or 0.00188120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HAPI has a market cap of $8.37 million and $1.64 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.27 or 0.00460774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00062410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00050163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00069359 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.28 or 0.00549312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00078799 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000539 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

