HashBX Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. HashBX has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $8.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HashBX has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HashBX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00049692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.14 or 0.00661630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00025889 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About HashBX

HBX is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

