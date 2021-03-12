HashNet BitEco (HNB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

HashNet BitEco (CURRENCY:HNB) traded 493.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One HashNet BitEco coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HashNet BitEco has traded up 566.4% against the US dollar. HashNet BitEco has a market capitalization of $177,836.68 and approximately $1.00 worth of HashNet BitEco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00051249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.53 or 0.00671043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00065569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00026898 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 85.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About HashNet BitEco

HashNet BitEco is a coin. HashNet BitEco’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,640,456 coins. The Reddit community for HashNet BitEco is /r/HNB_ECO . The official message board for HashNet BitEco is medium.com/@hnb.eco . HashNet BitEco’s official Twitter account is @HNB_ECO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashNet BitEco’s official website is hnb.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “HNB is building a decentralized blockchain network where individuals and enterprises can exchange products and services with trust and security. The dual-token system of HNB and HGS, combined with the hybrid consensus algorithm of DPOS and Algorand provides the infrastructure for a stable and robust ecosystem. “

HashNet BitEco Coin Trading

