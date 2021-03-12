HC Wainwright Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.65 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

