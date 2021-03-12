HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Decreased by Arbor Wealth Management LLC

Arbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 3.3% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.71. 1,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,995. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $194.01. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at $59,954,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,728 shares of company stock valued at $18,128,467 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.