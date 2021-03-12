HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%.

Shares of HCI stock traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,797. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average of $53.80. The stock has a market cap of $620.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Get HCI Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

HCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.