HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 186.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,430 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 388,972 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $43,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $82.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.