HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 121,852 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $49,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $3,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

HDB traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.76. 34,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,797. The company has a market capitalization of $147.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.95.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

