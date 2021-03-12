Head to Head Comparison: Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) & Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) and Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

73.4% of Dorian LPG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Dorian LPG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dorian LPG has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dorian LPG and Genco Shipping & Trading’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG $333.43 million 1.68 $111.84 million N/A N/A Genco Shipping & Trading $389.50 million 1.24 -$55.99 million ($0.67) -17.21

Dorian LPG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Profitability

This table compares Dorian LPG and Genco Shipping & Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG 25.20% 8.72% 5.11% Genco Shipping & Trading -43.05% -2.43% -1.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dorian LPG and Genco Shipping & Trading, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorian LPG 0 1 3 0 2.75 Genco Shipping & Trading 0 1 4 0 2.80

Dorian LPG currently has a consensus target price of $12.13, suggesting a potential downside of 10.19%. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus target price of $11.23, suggesting a potential downside of 2.65%. Given Genco Shipping & Trading’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genco Shipping & Trading is more favorable than Dorian LPG.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats Genco Shipping & Trading on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of February 25, 2020, the company's fleet consisted of 17 Capesize, 1 Panamax, 6 Ultramax, 20 Supramax, and 10 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,914,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.