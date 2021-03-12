Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,795 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $33.12.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

