HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.70

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 47912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

HDELY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

