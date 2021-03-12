Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Helios Technologies stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.05. 7,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,033. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $74.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

