HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Up 8.8%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s share price was up 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 654,820 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 689% from the average daily volume of 82,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the third quarter worth $368,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its primary assets are located in Howard County of the Midland Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

