Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Shares Gap Down to $1.42

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.42, but opened at $1.27. Histogen shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 5,781 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Histogen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $16.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.34.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Histogen stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Histogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

