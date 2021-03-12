HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,597 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,318 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,921,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,138.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $4,345,169.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock worth $88,245,983. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun stock traded up $4.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.36. The company had a trading volume of 160,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,895. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,496.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

