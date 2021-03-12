Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 294,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 41,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $207.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The company has a market capitalization of $144.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

