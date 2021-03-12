HOQU Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.65 Million (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 47.8% against the US dollar. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $411,356.82 and $1.65 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00050624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $369.78 or 0.00663070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00065451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00026261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HQX is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

