Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 4,042.82% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

Shares of HZN traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. 6,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,107. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.03.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, brake controls, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

