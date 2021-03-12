Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 4,042.82% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.
Shares of HZN traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. 6,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,107. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.03.
Horizon Global Company Profile
