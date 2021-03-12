Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $416.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to post sales of $416.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $381.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $453.00 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported sales of $355.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 15,944 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,474,501.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,554,769.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $2,006,857.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,722.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,675 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,517.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,855 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 54,407 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 36,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $90.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $96.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.14 and its 200 day moving average is $77.47.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

