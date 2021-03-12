Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) Insider Acquires A$29,845.32 in Stock

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) insider Lachlan Edwards acquired 10,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.92 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,845.32 ($21,318.09).

Lachlan Edwards also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hotel Property Investments alerts:

On Friday, February 19th, Lachlan Edwards acquired 24,944 shares of Hotel Property Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.01 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,006.61 ($53,576.15).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hotel Property Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.01%.

Hotel Property Investments Company Profile

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold hotels and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Queensland Venue Company (ÂQVCÂ), a joint venture between Coles group and Australian Venue Company, and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Property Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Property Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.