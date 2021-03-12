HSBC Upgrades LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) to Buy

LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of LPKFF traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Company Profile

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser systems in Germany, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar. The Development segment offers circuit board plotters and ProtoLasers primarily for electronics developers, which cover PCB prototyping and micromaterial processing.

