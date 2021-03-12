Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Down 61.5% in February

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the February 11th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
HGTXU traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 29,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,697. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.20.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.