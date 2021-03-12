Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Down 61.5% in February

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the February 11th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HGTXU traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 29,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,697. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

