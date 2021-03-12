Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Humana by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Humana by 72.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after buying an additional 724,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Humana by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,900,962,000 after buying an additional 403,026 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,220,000 after buying an additional 321,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Humana by 1,298.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 185,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,772,000 after buying an additional 172,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,485. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $402.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $386.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

